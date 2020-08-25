Calls for Councillor Donagh Killilea to “consider” position on Regional Health Forum West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway County Councillor Donagh Killilea to “consider” his position on the Regional Health Forum West.

It comes as Councillor Killilea attended the now infamous golf dinner, in honour of his late father, in Clifden last week – a dinner which the acting CMO Ronan Glynn has stated was not run in-line with Public Health guidelines.

Tuam area Fianna Fail Councillor Killilea is one of seven Galway councillors on the Regional Health Forum West – a body which manages the functionality of the HSE in the region.

Athenry Oranmore area Fine Gael Councillor Liam Carroll, who is also a member of the Health Forum, is calling for Councillor Killilea to consider his position on the forum.

Councillor Carroll says the situation is particularly serious when you consider the sacrifices being made by front-line workers across Galway.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the county council James Charity has confirmed that he spoke with Councillor Killilea this week regarding the golf event.

Councillor Charity, who has called for Deputy Grealish to resign but not Councillor Killilea, says he draws a distinction between Deputy Grealish and Councillor Killilea – on the basis that Councillor Killilea’s attendance was to commemorate his deceased father – and that Deputy Grealish had a role in organising the event as captain of the golf society.

Councillor Charity says Deputy Grealish’s attempt to attribute blame to The Irish Hotels’ Federation – who the Independent TD said approved the event – is unacceptable and is why he should resign as a TD for Galway West.

Councillor Killilea has declined all invitations to comment on his attendance at the Clifden event, and on the statements made by fellow politicians.