Calls for coordinated response from City Council and Gardaí to tackle illegal use of scrambler bikes

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a coordinated response from the City Council and Gardaí to tackle the illegal use of scrambler bikes.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers has asked Gardaí and the local authority to take a radical approach to deal with scramblers going onto council pitches and amenities which are used by children and families.

It comes after reports this week that scrambler bikes were seen in playing pitches in both the Ballybane and Doughiska areas.

Councillor Cheevers argues it’s deeply concerning to see residents and young people enjoying the amenities being subjected to dangerous antisocial behavior.

The City West Counillor says significant damage is also being done to playing pitches – taking away from the good work that the local authority, clubs and volunteers put into maintaining them.

He says measures need to be taken to confiscate bikes from the individuals who are causing antisocial behavior and to impose fines.