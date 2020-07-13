Calls for Comer Group to present a plan for the Corrib Great Southern Hotel site

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for the Comer Group to present a plan for the Corrib Great Southern hotel site.

Fianna Fail City Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling for the company to demolish the disused hotel and clear the site for the safety of local residents.

It comes as the vacant site has been the scene of number of incidents of anti-social behaviour in recent years – including several fires.

Councillor Cheevers is also calling on the local authority to the provide figures of how much has been paid in vacant site levies on the property.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…