Calls for Coco-Cola Bike Scheme to be extended to Doughiska and Roscam

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for the Coco-Cola Bike Scheme to be extended to Doughiska and Roscam.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says Galway City Council should extend the scheme to the suburbs as part of an overall strategy that sees new cycle lanes being constructed on the Doughiska road.

Councillor Cheevers argues that the extension would help to reduce traffic and bring tourists to popular amenities on the east side of the city such as Merlin Woods.

It follows calls by City Councillor Clodagh Higgins, several months ago, for the Coco-Cola bikes initiative to be rolled-out in Salthill and Knocknacarra.

The scheme allows users to collect a bike at one designated pick-up point and drop it off at a corresponding location for an annual fee of €10.

