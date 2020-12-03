Calls for clinic to be established in Galway for those suffering from long-term affects of COVID-19

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for a clinic to be established in Galway specifically for people suffering from the long-term effects of COVID-19.
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says a so-called long COVID clinic is needed for those experiencing the lingering, debilitating effects of the virus.
Currently there are only two such clinics nationwide – with one each located in Cork and Dublin.
It comes as the WHO has asked that governments recognise the long-term effects of COVID-19 and ensure access to health services for all affected patients.
The side-effects of long COVID include fatigue, a cough, shortness of breath and inflammation and injury of major organs – including the lungs and heart.
