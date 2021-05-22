Calls for City Council to waive outdoor furniture fees for businesses until 2023

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to waive its outdoor furniture fees for businesses until 2023.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Alan Cheevers says the Local Authority should follow Dublin City Council’s lead and waive the levy to help businesses that are reopening during the ongoing pandemic.

Councillor Cheevers argues while the plan for outdoor dining which the Council released last week is positive, businesses will still extra support as they reopen under continued restrictions.

It comes as Dublin City Council has launched a guide which includes details on business use of public spaces and Temporary COVID Street Furniture Permit application procedures.

Councillor Cheevers argues it will take a long time for the hospitality sector to fully recover.

He says waiving outdoor furniture fees would go some way to helping businesses as the reopen.