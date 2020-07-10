Calls for City Council to repair leak at Parkavera on Eglington Canal

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for Galway City Council to repair a leak at Parkavera on the Eglington Canal to prevent flooding in local homes.

It comes as area residents have raised concerns that a broken wall in the canal is posing a serious risk to health and safety.

This week, one resident reported hearing a loud noise which turned out to be a collapsing boundary wall that borders their property and the adjacent public green area.

That’s according to Independent City Councillor Colette Connolly who is calling for an onsite investigation by an engineer and for temporary safety barriers to be installed at the canal.

She says works need to be carried out immediately to safeguard local houses and prevent serious accidents from happening.