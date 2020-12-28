Calls for City Council to radically change how it deals with illegal dumping in 2021

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to radically change how it deals with illegal dumping in 2021.

Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers has voiced concerns after what he describes as an escalation of littering in the Ballybane area in recent weeks.

Councillor Cheevers says illegal dumping is costing the local authority a lot of money and presents a health and safety risk to local residents.

He argues new ways to tackle the ongoing issue must be explored, including the possible use of drone technology and cameras, as well as an increase in fines and prosecutions.

Councillor Cheevers says the issue has being going on for far too long.