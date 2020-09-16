Calls for City Council to publish yearly report of how local property tax is spent

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for Galway City Council to be more transparent in detailing how the revenue received from local property tax is being spent.

It comes as the local authority has voted against raising the property tax, despite a recommendation from the City Chief Executive to do so.

At a meeting of the City Council this week, Fianna Fail Councillor Alan Cheevers called for a detailed report of how exactly the tax revenue is spent each year.

He argues the public believes they are not getting value for money from their taxes.

