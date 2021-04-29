Calls for City Council to open toilet facilities in public buildings

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council to open toilets in public buildings for general use.

Labour Councillor Niall McNelis says the Local Authority should follow Dublin’s lead and open extra public toilets.

He’s suggesting opening such facilities at the City Museum, Town Hall Theatre, Leisureland, libraries and sports halls.

It comes as at present the only public toilets in the city are the three units in Eyre Square, three units in Salthill and one at the Galway Cathedral.

Councillor McNelis argues there is a serious lack of facilities across this city at present and it makes trips into town very challenging for people with medical conditions.

He says while businesses remaining closed, additional access to public toilets is vital.