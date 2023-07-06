Calls for City Council to host in-person public consultation for future infrastructure projects

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls on Galway City Council to host public consultations and information days for future big infrastructure projects across the city.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says it would allow the public to see detailed drawings of projects and ask engineers and design teams more questions.

He adds that the public consultation process is currently reliant on social media, newspaper advertising and flyer drops.

He believes an in-person consultation would help residents get a better understanding on how projects in their area will affect them.