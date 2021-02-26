Calls for City Council to engage with stakeholders to halt spread of COVID-19 among third level students

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the City Council to engage with stakeholders to halt the spread of COVID-19 among third level students in Galway.

In light of the recent outbreaks in NUIG and GMIT, Fianna Fail Councillor Imelda Byrne says the City Council should establish a new pillar to its COVID-19 Community Response Forum.

Her proposal comes as city residents have raised concerns about contracting COVID -19 due to the high incidence rate of the virus among the student body living in their communities.

Councillor Byrne, who works at NUIG, says the university has confirmed that any student in breach of COVID-19 regulations must address the university’s disciplinary committee.

However, she argues there is a lack of communication between Galway’s third level institutions when it comes to dealing with outbreaks

Councillor Byrne is calling for a partnership with NUI Galway, GMIT and other educational providers, along with students, residents associations and statutory bodies to lead the co-ordination of a dedicated COVID-19 response in areas where educational institutions are based – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…