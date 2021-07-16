Calls for City Council and Gardaí to find solution to “rat run” in Ballybrit area

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for Galway City Council and the Gardaí to find a solution to a “rat run” in the Ballybrit area.

City Councillor Alan Cheevers says residents in Ballybrit Crescent have become increasing concerned over the volume of traffic which is travelling through the estate during peak times.

He argues an accident is waiting to happen as cars drive through the estate at high speeds in an attempt to skip the traffic queue from Parkmore to the Monivea Road junction.

Councillor Cheevers says the traffic is mainly an issue between 4 and 6pm and must be addressed as a matter of urgency – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour