Calls for City Chief Executive to intervene in long-running dispute over re-design of Kirwan junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the City Chief Exeutive Brendan McGrath to intervene in a long-running dispute regarding the design of the planned signalised junction at the Kirwan roundabout, near the Menlo Park Hotel

Over two years ago the Local Authority passed a Part-8 process to change the roundabout, on the Headford Road, to a signalised junction.

At that time, the Collins family, who live adjacent to the junction, raised concerns that the plans would impinge on their property.

They were assured that their concerns would be taken into consideration and an agreement would be reached.

That’s according to Fianna Fail City Councillor Mike Crowe who says discussions he has held with the Transport Section of Galway City Council, on behalf of the family, have proved fruitless.

Councillor Crowe put forward a motion at this week’s meeting of Galway City Council which asked the City Chief Executive to intervene in the matter to bring about a resolution for the Collins family

Mr McGrath promised to review the matter, and speak about it in due course.