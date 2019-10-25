Calls for Bus Eireann representatives to appear before Galway City Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillors have called on representatives of Bus Eireann to appear before a meeting of the strategic policy committee for transport.

The motion, which was widely supported, was proposed by Councillor John Connolly, who says Bus Eireann services in the city are unreliable and the semi state body needs to be held accountable.

Cllr Connolly says there needs to be a way for public representatives to bring issues to, and get answers from Bus Eireann