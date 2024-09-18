Calls for Ballinasloe to pilot CCTV to aid prosecution against littering and illegal dumping

Ballinasloe is the perfect place to pilot CCTV prosecution in the war against littering, illegal dumping and antisocial behaviour.

Thats according to Independent Councillor Evelyn Parsons, who says so much time, effort and money is being spent on trying to tackle littering.

Local representatives have been told that progress is being made, but extensive data protection assessments are needed.

Councillor Parsons says the project could have a huge impact in the area – both environmentally and socially.