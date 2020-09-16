Calls for all parking machines at UHG to accept card payments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for hospitals management agency Saolta to ensure that all parking machines at UHG are enabled to accept card payments.

Galway West Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O Cuiv says hospital management should upgrade the machines to take the pressure off patients and visitors.

It’s understood that cash is currently needed to pay for parking tickets at the hospital and there is a lack of ATMs in the area.

Deputy O Cuiv says most people also prefer paying by card now for hygiene reasons