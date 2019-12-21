Calls for airstrip to be maintained at former Galway Airport site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor has called for an airstrip to be maintained at the site of the former Galway Airport in Carnmore.

Cllr Jim Cuddy says an airstrip on a parcel of land at the site could be maintained for the Galway Flying Club – while also being available for use by the emergency services.

The call comes after Galway County councillors voted to grant a licence to Galway Flying Club to use the Airport site over the next year.

While the flying club has secured the leasehold for the airstrip for 2020, they have been advised to search for an alternative location going forward due to future plans to develop the site.

