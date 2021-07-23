Calls for AIB to retain branch in Newcastle following closure announcement

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for AIB to retain its branch in Newcastle after it was announced this week that it will close later this year.

Fine Gael City Councillor Eddie Hoare says AIB should reconsider and reverse its decision as the branch plays a crucial role in the local community.

It follows the announcement from the bank that it’s to close 15 branches nationwide this year and merge them with nearby locations.

Under the plans the branch at Newcastle Road is set to close in December and be amalgamated with the branch at Lynch’s Castle.

Councillor Hoare says while lots of banking is now done online, a lot of older people still prefer using the branch network.

