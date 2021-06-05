Calls for additional public litter facilities for Claregalway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns are being raised about the need for additional public litter bins in Claregalway.

Councillor Jim Cuddy recently used his discretionary funding at Galway County Council to have two public bins installed in the village.

However, a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore municipal district heard they’re already regularly overflowing.

A council official said the bins are emptied every Monday and Friday, but noted they would look at the situation despite limited resources.

It was noted that the location of the new public bins had been a matter of controversy for some.

It was also suggested that the local authority could examine compactor bins for Claregalway, like those commonly found in the city.

