Calls for action on proposal to establish new ambulance base in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called for action on a proposal to establish a new ambulance base in Connemara.

Sinn Fein Galway West Deputy Mairead Farrell says no progress has been made in securing the new service for the region despite a very positive meeting eight weeks ago.

It comes as two months ago representatives from the Connemara Ambulance Crisis Group, the National Ambulance Service and Galway elected represtatives meet to discuss the issue.

Deputy Farrell says following that meeting the NAS promised a full report on establishing a base near Maam Cross but to date that report has not been supplied.

Locals have long-campaigned for an improved ambulance service in the region, citing unacceptable response times – which can reach up to one hour.

Deputy Farrell argues these concerns have not gone away and the Conamara Ambulance Crisis Group feels the issue is being kicked down the road.

She says they have been waiting long enough and progress must finally be made.