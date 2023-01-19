Calls for action following close calls with accidents on River Corrib

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local emergency services are saying it’s only a matter of time before our luck runs out with incidents on the River Corrib.

It’s after reports a group of rowers got into difficulty in the water recently, with ambulances, two helicopters from Shannon and Sligo, fire services and Gardaí attending the scene.

Galway RNLI, the fire services and Claddagh Watch are raising concerns with the safety of the Salmon Weir area, in particular.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Mike Swan of Galway RNLI, says there is no access to a search and rescue boat along that area:

Photo – Galway paddler Mark Bruzzi surfing O’Brien’s wave on the Lower Corrib, December 2006. Taken by Kristy Harrison.