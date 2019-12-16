Calls for 24 hour traffic light maintenance support following chaos at city junction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A City Councillor is calling for 24 hour technical support to be made available for city traffic lights.

It follows a major breakdown of the lights at the Moneenageisha Junction in the city yesterday afternoon.

The fault caused traffic chaos in the area throughout the night into this morning, with the the lights returning to operation in the last hour.

Fianna Fail Cllr Ollie Crowe says the City Council need to ensure traffic lights in the city are covered by a 24/7 maintenance plan.

The local authority currently has a five day a week contract for maintenance and technical support of city traffic lights, covering Monday to Friday.

Cllr Crowe says technicians need to be onsite to deal with issues within hours of the fault to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians.