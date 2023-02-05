Calling all Third Level Students in Galway! Taoiseach and President of the European Parliament launch the final phase of the MyEU50: The Ireland EU50 Youth Competition 

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola have launched the final phase of a major youth competition celebrating 50 years of Ireland’s membership in the EU.

Students from Third Level Institutions are being invited to enter the competition on the subject of the EU’s core values – human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, and human rights.

The winner will be awarded €2,000 and entries can be in the form of a podcast, newspaper column/opinion piece, speech, or poster.

Marking the launch, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola met some students from across Third Level institutions in Ireland in the Long Room of the Old Library at Trinity College Dublin.

The Taoiseach said:

“I am delighted to launch the MyEU50 Youth Competition for students in third-level institutions. The founding values of the European Union included respect for personal dignity; freedom; democracy; equality; the rule of law and human rights.

“As we mark 50 years of Ireland’s membership of the EU through the Government’s EU50 programme and as we face the challenges ahead, we need to draw strength and guidance from those values.

“Through the MyEU50 competition, students will be given the unique opportunity to reflect on the enormous progress made by the EU over the past 50 years, and explore how Ireland can best contribute to the Union over the next 50 years.”

The President of the European Parliament said: “The MyEU50 competition is a wonderful initiative. Ireland’s 50-year membership of the European Union is a success story. It is important that young people from across Ireland be aware of the benefits of EU membership so that they can avail of the opportunities and rights that the EU brings. Our union is a union of values of freedom, democracy, equality and the rule of law.”

European Movement Ireland CEO Noelle O’Connell said:

“The MyEU50 youth competition gives students the opportunity to explore their relationship with the EU. Young people are often described in the clichéd term as future leaders. I believe they are already the leaders of today.

“Young people deserve to have their voices heard and this competition allows them to do just that. We are delighted to be working with the Government to roll this competition across the country.”