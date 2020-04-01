Call to stamp out antisocial behaviour at Monivea Road estate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls to stamp out alleged incidents of anti-social behaviour at a new social housing development in the Monivea Road area.

Local councillor Noel Larkin argues groups of young children are hanging around back gardens in the neighbouring Mervue area and causing ‘untold levels of stress and anxiety’ for vulnerable and elderly residents.

He argues the minority causing the disruption are in many cases 10 years or younger and verbally abuse those who confront them on their behaviour.

Councillor Larkin says the new development at Radharc na Gréine has less than 20 houses handed over with all families having undergone an induction process led by the city council.