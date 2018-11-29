Current track
Call to ensure sufficient staffing at city public hospitals over Christmas period

Written by on 29 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor has raised concerns that hospital officials may not have sufficiently planned for staff cover over the Christmas period.

Councillor Padraig Conneely queried officials on the level of forward planning due to the anticipated surge in patients over the festive period.

Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove said each year a joint winter plan is submitted with additional bed capacity sought, as well as increased transitional beds.

She stated that there will be reduced electives on certain days such as Christmas eve, Christmas day and New Year’s day.

The Chief Operating Officer said it will be a challenging time which will also be impacted by the incidents of flu within the community.

