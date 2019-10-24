Call to consider ‘wet-house’ in city for those with chronic alcohol addiction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls to consider the establishment of a ‘wet-house’ in the city in a bid to support vulnerable groups with chronic alcohol addiction.

A meeting of the city Joint Policing Committee heard such a facility was discussed with a group of city councillors as part of a wider briefing with COPE Galway on its cold weather response for the homeless for the winter period.

Social Democrats councillor Owen Hanley told the meeting such a facility could greatly assist with the homelessness crisis and would be a more modern approach.

Social Democrats councillor Owen Hanley told the meeting such a facility could greatly assist with the homelessness crisis and would be a more modern approach.

He argues those facing homelessness have varying needs and supporting this particular vulnerable group with a wet-house could change outcomes