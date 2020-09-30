Call to consider former members of defence forces for contact tracing in bid to return speech and language therapists to Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Former members of the defence forces should be considered for contact tracing roles in a bid to return speech and language therapists to their frontline roles in Galway and Roscommon.

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughton says three quarters of the roles in the region are now transferred to contact tracing due to the increasing demands for the service.

He raised the matter in the Dáil last evening where he stated 623 former members of the defence forces have offered to assist with the demands of the pandemic.

The Independent Deputy suggested that these people should be considered for contact tracing so that children will have access to speech and language services.

He told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks there is no justification to remove key frontline roles when some children are waiting for speech and language services for up to four years…