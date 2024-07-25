Galway Bay FM

25 July 2024

~1 minutes read

Call on the community to uncover missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard

Share story:
Call on the community to uncover missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard

The Office of Public Works is calling on the community to help uncover the missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard.

For the 50th anniversary of the Castle being open to the public, the OPW hopes to collect the stories, photos and videos the public has of the monument.

Similar to the 1930s Folklore Commission, ‘School Book Project’, this initiative aims to maintain the history that may otherwise be lost.

A special event will be held later this year to commemorate the milestone and display the newly uncovered history and heritage.

Giles Hillson, an Information Officer at the castle, is asking the community to reach out and share their memories of the castle.

Share story:

Councillor sends stern warning to NTA ahead of meeting on public transport issues across Galway

A local councillor is sending a stern warning to the NTA ahead of a meeting on public transport issues across Galway. It was confirmed at County Hall this...

Burst watermain to cause major water outage in Headford area today

There will be a major water outage in the Headford area later today, due to a burst watermain in Caherlistrane. Residents and businesses are advised that ...

Over 1,700 Galway businesses upskilled through Skillnet Ireland last year

Over 1,700 Galway businesses upskilled through Skillnet Ireland last year. Skillnet Ireland is a national talent development agency and offers skills prog...

O' Cuiv says desire for more family time behind decision to step back from politics

Galway West TD Eamon O’ Cuiv says a desire for more family time was a major factor in his decision not to contest the upcoming General Election. The...