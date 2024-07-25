Call on the community to uncover missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard

The Office of Public Works is calling on the community to help uncover the missing history of Aughnanure Castle in Oughterard.

For the 50th anniversary of the Castle being open to the public, the OPW hopes to collect the stories, photos and videos the public has of the monument.

Similar to the 1930s Folklore Commission, ‘School Book Project’, this initiative aims to maintain the history that may otherwise be lost.

A special event will be held later this year to commemorate the milestone and display the newly uncovered history and heritage.

Giles Hillson, an Information Officer at the castle, is asking the community to reach out and share their memories of the castle.