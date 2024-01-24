Galway Bay FM

Call on Government to speed up delivery of new national school in Tuam

A call has been made for the Government to speed up the delivery of a new national school campus for Tuam.

Trinity National School was formed in September 2019 from the amalgmation of three national schools-St Pats National School, Mercy National School and Presentation National School.

But Minister for Education Norma Foley has now said she can’t give a timeline for delivery in a written response to Galway East TD Sean Canney.

Deputy Canney has said that it’s unacceptablethere has been little progress on the site:

