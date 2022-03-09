Call on ESB to clarify plans for Derrybrien Wind Farm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESB is being urged to immediately clarify its plans in relation to the future of Derrybrien Wind Farm in South Galway.

It’s after An Bord Pleanala recently refused substitute consent for the development – which has since shut down operations in recent weeks.

Since 2019, the state is paying €15 thousand in EU fines every day for failing to adhere to proper standards, with around €13m paid to date.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stated in the Dáil this week that the ESB has “not covered itself in glory” over the situation and a decision must be made very soon.

Many now feel the demolition of the wind farm is the most likely outcome of the long-running saga.

Councillor Geraldine Donohue says the ESB must clarify what it intends to do.