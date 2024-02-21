Call made for funding for Terryland and Tuam Road Playground

A call has been made for Galway City Council to look into a new playground for the areas of Terryland and the Tuam Road.

Councillor Alan Cheevers has put forward a proposal to the council to look into funding options.

It follows various representations to Councillor Cheevers from residents with young children living in those areas.

Councillor Cheevers also says that while there’s currently a playground in Ballinfoyle, it doesn’t accommodate everyone.