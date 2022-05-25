Call for zero tolerance approach to illegal parking in county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a call for zero tolerance in regard to illegal parking at this week’s meeting of Galway County Council.

However, Council CEO, Jim Cullen said that the Council did not have enough money to strengthen enforcement of the law.



Green Party Councillor, Alistar McKinstry, called for a zero-tolerance approach by the Gardaí to illegal parking.

He added that illegal parking is making it unsafe to walk on the streets of towns and villages.

With a particular focus on Oranmore, councillor James Charity suggested that dedicated personnel, possibly on the basis of a pilot scheme, could be of major assistance in enforcement.

Community wardens, he said, have many duties.

Councillor Jim Cuddy said he had three complaints in a week about parking in Oranmore and he suggested stronger street lines, with these calls echoed by councillor Martina Kinnane.

Councillor Liam Carroll said that only a small number of people were parking on double yellow lines in Oranmore and that this was happening all over the county.

Councillor Gabe Cronnelly was critical of drivers who parked in spaces set aside for people with disabilities, a practice he said, was totally inconsiderate.

Describing illegal parking as socially unacceptable, Council CEO, Jim Cullen said the Council is strapped for money and that limits what can be done.