Call for works to remove dangerous steel structures from River Corrib in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for works to be done to remove dangerous steel structures from the River Corrib in the city.

Councillor Niall McNelis says old eel traps and salmon cages at Queens Gap, downstream from the Salmon Weir Bridge, are a serious hazard.

The area is known as Queens Gap and the structures are attached to concrete plinths in the water.

Councillor McNelis says they seriously impede rescue operations in the event of someone entering the water in the area.

