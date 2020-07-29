Call for works on Kiltulla property purchased by City Council to cease

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County Councillors have called for works to cease immediately at a property in Kiltulla which was purchased by the City Council.

The property, which is located outside of the city’s boundary, was purchased earlier this year – leading to significant anger among residents and local elected representatives.

It’s understood the detached house was bought for a Traveller family from Carrowbrowne.

At a meeting of Galway County Council this week, Independent Cllr Jim Cuddy proposed a motion calling for all works being carried out on the house to be stopped immediately until an agreement is reached between both local authorities.

The motion came after local residents confronted the Chief Executive of the County Council ahead of the meeting over the issue.

Cllr Cuddy says proper procedures haven't been followed and the house should be put back on the market