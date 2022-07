From Galway Bay FM news- The junction at Loughgeorge is a constant source of frustration for locals, who cannot understand the logic of how it’s laid out.

That’s according to local Councillor Jim Cuddy, who called for immediate action to be taken at this week’s meeting of the Athenry/Oranmore district.

Councillor Cuddy says it just does not work in the current configuration – and works are needed to make it safer for everyone.