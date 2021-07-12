Call for volunteers as part of rapid antigen testing programme at NUIG

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for volunteers to take part in a rapid antigen testing programme at NUI Galway.

The city centre university is one of four nationwide set to be involved in the first phase of the UniCoV testing initiative.

The UniCov project, which is also being conducted at Trinity, UCC and UCD, will include saliva-based PCR testing and wastewater surveillance.

Testing will involve volunteers providing saliva samples twice weekly and dropping them off at on-campus collection points.

These samples will undergo PCR or LAMP testing.

On the same day, those volunteers will take a self-administered rapid nasal swab antigen test, and upload a photo of their result from their phone to the UniCoV website.

The Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says over eight thousand people will participate in the study, which he hopes will give additional resources in the fight against COVID-19.