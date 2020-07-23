Call for vetting of Air BnB guests in Galway in bid to reduce house parties

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City Councillor Alan Cheevers is calling on the owners of Air BnBs in Galway to start vetting their guests in a bid to reduce house parties in the city.

It comes as the acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn has warned that complacency is now the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Councillor Cheevers says large groups are coming into the city to rent properties for house parties.

He says while its important to promote ‘staycations’, public health must be considered.

The Fianna Fail Councillor says the city cannot afford to go into lockdown again – and Air BnB owners must take responsibility