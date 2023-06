Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for urgent works to improve accessibility in Headford.

Councillor Mary Hoade says wheelchair users in particular are having an extremely tough time doing business, or taking up employment, in the town.

She’s hoping the matter will be given serious consideration in a traffic management study set to get underway in the coming weeks.

Councillor Hoade says these issues need to be addressed urgently to ensure equal access for all.