Call for urgent review of Garda resources following violent brawl near Eyre Square

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for an urgent review of Garda resources in Galway City after a violent brawl near Eyre Square.

The incident, widely shared on social media, saw a violent altercation involving more than a dozen people on Sunday evening.

Councillor Niall McNelis says the behavior and violence is both sickening and appalling – and describes it as the worst incident of its type he’s seen in a long time.

And he feels we’re heading towards a serious problem if the lack of Garda presence is not addressed now