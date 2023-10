Call for urgent plan from Department of Education on primary school capacity in Ballinasloe

There’s a call for an urgent plan from the Department of Education regarding primary school capacity in Ballinasloe.

Senator Aisling Dolan says it’s a rapidly growing town, and parents are incredibly stressed every year trying to secure places.

She told the Seanad she’s extremely worried the problem will only get worse, particularly for the start of the next school year.