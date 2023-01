Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a call for a pedestrian crossing to be urgently installed in Oranmore at the location of a fatal collision last week.

On Friday evening, local woman Sheila Creedon, who was aged in her 80s, died after being struck by a car near Lidl on the Old Limerick Road.

Garda enquires are ongoing.

Local councillor Shelly Herterich-Quinn says it’s an extremely busy road and a pedestrian crossing should have already been in place.