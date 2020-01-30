Call for urgent investment in children’s mental health unit at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Child and Adolescent Mental Health unit at Merlin Park has received only 4.8 million euro between the years 2016 and 2019.

The figure was released to Galway East TD Anne Rabbitte through a parliamentary question.

It’s one of only four such specialist units in the country, with the remainder in Dublin and Cork.

The unit covers Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary.

Deputy Anne Rabbitte says the service has barely over half the staff it needs, and investment is now urgent