Call for urgent debate on controversial new hospital at Merlin Park

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Seanad has heard a call for an urgent debate on a controversial new hospital earmarked for Merlin Park and the future of healthcare in Galway.

Until recently, the new unit was widely understood to be a full new elective hospital with 200 beds.

However, a recent high-level presentation on new hospitals in Galway, Dublin and Cork indicated it will be a day only facility with no inpatient beds.

Senator Sean Kyne claims this is several rungs below what was planned and barely above a minor injuries unit.

Addressing the Seanad, he suggested that the Saolta Hospital Group has even been limiting certain investment in UHG due to a preference for a full new hospital at Merlin Park.

He said there is “absolute confusion” now in Galway over the new hospital and called for an urgent debate…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…