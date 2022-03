Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for immediate action to stop speeding traffic at Merlin Park Lane.

Councillor Alan Cheevers says the road has become a rat-run for commuters cutting through the hospital onto the Dublin Road.

He argues a barrier should be immediately introduced at the back of Merlin Hospital that can only be accessed by staff members.

Councillor Cheevers says he shares the concerns of local residents who are afraid there will be a fatality.