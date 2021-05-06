Call for urgent action over dumping of oils and fats into city waterways

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A city councillor is calling for urgent action to be taken over the dumping of oils and fats into city waterways.

Councillor Niall McNelis says there’s been a marked increase in waste, oils, grease and fats in the Claddagh Basin in particular.

He believes it’s quite clear the waste is being dumped and travels in the water through the Eglington canal.

He claims a boon that was in place at Ravens Terrace has disappeared in the last few days, allowing the waste to enter the Claddagh basin.