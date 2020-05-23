Call for urgent action on dangerous trees across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council is being urged to take immediate action on a number of dangerous trees across the city.

Councillor Eddie Hoare says following the latest heavy storm, there are several trees which represent a particularly serious danger to the public.

He claims some people are living in fear as potentially dangerous trees overlook their homes – and if, or when, these fall, people could be injured or even killed.

Fine Gael Councillor Hoare says a tree officer is set to be appointed within the city council later this year to carry out a full assessment of old trees.

However, Councillor Hoare believes many dangerous trees need to be felled immediately and we cannot afford to wait any longer….

