Call for urgent action on dangerous N83 junction at Castlegar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is calling for urgent action on a dangerous junction on the N83 at Castlegar.

Deputy Noel Grealish says the junction – where two local roads join the main road near McHugh’s Pub – has been the scene of serious, sometimes fatal, accidents.

He says local people are frustrated with a lack of action despite a long-running campaign for a series of remedial works to be carried out.

These proposed works include traffic calming measures as well as the provision of street lighting to improve visibility.

Deputy Grealish argues it’s a well known accident black-spot and it’s only a matter of time before another serious accident happens…

