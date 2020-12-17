Call for upgrade of sewerage system in Barna following local concerns

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are calls for the upgrade of a sewerage system in Barna after complaints from local residents.

Galway West TD Noel Grealish has been contacted by residents who described the disturbance caused by trucks employed by Irish Water coming and going at all hours of day and night.

He says the problem arises after heavy rainfall, when the sewer trucks have to come to take away excess water from the current plant. located close to the shore on the west of Barna village.

Most water treatment plants are designed so that at times of heavy rain, there is an overflow mechanism and excess storm water is released.

It’s understood, however, that this one, which located close to the shore on the west of Barna village, doesn’t have this functionality.

Deputy Grealish says Irish Water and the County Council must work together to find a solution….