Call for uniform approach to tackling wandering horses on Headford Road

Written by on 19 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is calling for a uniformed approach in tackling the ongoing problem of wandering horses on the Headford road.

It’s after another incident in the early hours of today where a car crashed into a small pony on the busy national road.

Oranmore Athenry area councillor James Charity described the scene as ‘very upsetting’ and said the problem will continue until a single body or organisation takes responsibility.

He says a number of animals were removed from a site on the Headford Road in February for their own welfare and the safety of motorists.

However, he added that the action has now led to high court proceedings.

Councillor Charity is calling on council officials, the department of agriculture and Gardai to come together in a bid to prevent a serious or even fatal incident on the national route.

For more on this story tune in to the news at 2…

